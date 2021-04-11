हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Kangaroo fight video goes viral, leaves viewers stunned - Watch

We all have heard about bullfight but have you ever heard or seen any kangaroo fight? If not then this is a must-watch video. Because kangaroo fight is neither common nor conventional like other fights.

Kangaroo fight video goes viral, leaves viewers stunned - Watch

We all have heard about bullfight but have you ever heard or seen any kangaroo fight? If not then this is a must-watch video. Because kangaroo fight is neither common nor conventional like other fights.

In this video, you will see that kangaroos are hugging each other but it is not so. It is the start of the fight.

Watch Video here:

The two kangaroos wrap their arms around each other suddenly start kicking one another and the fight starts. After some time a third kangaroo comes in between and tries to take down one of the fighter kangaroos.

The 15 second video has already been watched more than 38 thousand times and has gathered 1.4K likes.

The viewers just cannot get over how 'funny' and 'cute' the video is.

The whole scene gives the viewers a full Bollywood movie-like feel and takes your breath away.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralViral IndiaViral Videosanimal videos
Next
Story

Smart cat opens window to get some fresh air

Must Watch

PT20M38S

Why Mukhtar Ansari want to buy a dangerous gun?