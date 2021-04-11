Kangaroo fight video goes viral, leaves viewers stunned - Watch

We all have heard about bullfight but have you ever heard or seen any kangaroo fight? If not then this is a must-watch video. Because kangaroo fight is neither common nor conventional like other fights.

In this video, you will see that kangaroos are hugging each other but it is not so. It is the start of the fight.

Watch Video here:

The two kangaroos wrap their arms around each other suddenly start kicking one another and the fight starts. After some time a third kangaroo comes in between and tries to take down one of the fighter kangaroos.

The 15 second video has already been watched more than 38 thousand times and has gathered 1.4K likes.

The viewers just cannot get over how 'funny' and 'cute' the video is.

The whole scene gives the viewers a full Bollywood movie-like feel and takes your breath away.

