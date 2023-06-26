Karnataka Man Slits Throat Of Wife’s Alleged Lover, Drinks His Blood, Shocking Crime Caught On Camera

New Delhi: In a gruesome incident, a Karnataka man allegedly slit the throat of his friend and drank his blood over suspicion that the latter was having an illicit affair with his wife. The victim, who is also a close friend of the accused, however, survived and is receiving treatment in hospital. The horrific incident, which took place in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur, was recorded on camera by a witness to the crime.

According to the Karnataka Police, the accused, identified as Vijay, a 32-year-old trader from Mandyampet, suspected that his friend Maresh was having an illicit relationship with his wife. Vijay was reportedly annoyed with Maresh getting ''too close to his wife'' and had caught him chatting with her on their mobile phones.

Having made his plans to murder him, Vijay asked Maresh to meet him. The accused, along with his cousin John, took Mahesh to a deep forest area where an argument broke out between them. Vijay, in a fit of rage, allegedly slit Mahesh's throat with a sharp-edged weapon and drank his blood while John recorded the entire incident on his mobile phone.

In the viral video, Vijay can be seen holding his friend down and asking him to confess about his illicit relationship with his wife. In the viral video, Maresh can be seen lying on the ground with his throat cut open. The video further shows Vijay punching and slapping his friend Maresh.

The Chikkaballapur police have arrested Vijay after the chilling video went viral on social media. A case of attempt to murder was registered against Vijay at the Kencharlahalli police station on the basis of a complaint filed by Maresh, who received multiple injuries. Maresh was later discharged from the hospital after receiving treatment.