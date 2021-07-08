Kerala man working as driver in Dubai wins lottery worth Rs 40 crore

Dubai: It is said that there is nothing like an overnight success but if one is lucky enough then they can become millionaires overnight. Renjith Somarajan, a 37-year-old Indian turned out to be one of them. Somarajan along with his nine associates from different countries hit a jackpot by winning a whopping 20 million dirham (approximately Rs 40 crore) in a raffle draw in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Originally from Kerala, Renjith Somaraja works as a driver in Abu Dhabi, has been purchasing lottery tickets for the past three years, including winning the jackpot while he was right in front of a mosque, the Khaleej Times reported on Saturday (July 3). He said that that he never dreamed of winning the lottery with first prize, but he only hoped to win the second or third prize.

Somarajan's phone is now engaged with congratulatory calls from friends and dear ones. His life has been tough for him so far while hopping jobs in hope of a better salary. "I have been here since 2008. I worked as a driver with Dubai Taxi and different companies. Last year, I worked as driver-cum-salesman with a company but with my salary deduction, it was a difficult life," Somarajan told Khaleej Times.

Somarajan will be sharing the prize money with 9 other people he met recently. While working in the valet parking of a hotel, they bought the ticket under the ‘buy two and get one free offer in which each person pooled 100 dirhams. All the 9 associates of Somrajan are from different countries including India, Pakistan, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

