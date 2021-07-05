Odisha fisherman catches 7-foot-long python in net, forest department rushes to rescue

Bhubneswar: Normally, the fishermen's work is to catch fishes but sometimes other aquatic creatures are also caught along with fish. Although it is normal for fishermen to have some other aquatic animals with fishes, sometimes they catch animals that may harm their lives.

Something exactly like that happened in Kalahandi district's Golamunda when a fisherman caught a 7-foot long python in his fishing net. Rajmal Deep, a fisherman from the village caught a python in his fishing net on Saturday (July 3) morning, following which a team from the forest department rushed to the spot to rescue the snake.

Odisha: A 7-feet long python was rescued from a fishing net near Ganga Sagar pond, Golamunda in Kalahandi district by the forest department on Saturday. The reptile was later released into the forest. pic.twitter.com/JU4sgw8r6L — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2021

The seven-foot-long python was rescued from a fishing net near Ganga Sagar pond, Golamunda in Kalahandi district by the forest department on Saturday (July 3). The reptile was later released into the forest.

Ramesh Panda, Forester of Golamunda informed that the python was approximately six months old. “The snake was about seven feet long, and weighed about 8 kilograms,” he said.

