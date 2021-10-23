Kerala NRI orders iPhone 12 worth Rs 70,900, receives soap and Rs 5 coin instead

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a Kerala NRI received the shock of his life after he received a bar of soap and a Rs 5 coin instead of an Apple iPhone 12. A week after placing the order on e-commerce giant Amazon, Aluva native Noorul Ameen received the wrong package instead of the luxe iPhone 12 he ordered.

According to The New Indian Express report, Ameen ordered the iPhone after paying a hefty sum of Rs 70,900 on October 12. In order to be cautious, he made an ‘unboxing’ video in front of the delivery boy, and to his surprise found Vim dish wash bar and a Rs 5 coin inside the package.

He filed a complaint after which Cyber Police Station launched a probe. It was revealed during the investigation that the phone Ameen was supposed to receive was being used by someone in Jharkhand since September.

A Cyber Police Station official told TNIE, “We contacted the Amazon authorities and the Telangana-based seller. The phone has been in use in Jharkhand since September 25 this year, even though the order was placed only in October. When we contacted the seller, he said the phone was out of stock and that the amount paid by Noorul would be returned.”

