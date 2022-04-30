हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral video

WATCH: One killed, another injured in Kerala as boulder falls from hill, hits their bike

In the video, a boulder can be seen rolling down the hill and crashing directly into the motorcycle that two men were on, toppling them and pushijng them off the ghat road. 

Image credit: Twitter

Thamarassery: In a terrifying video posted on social Media, a 22-year-old man died in a road accident on the Thamarassery Pass on April 16, 2022.

Abhinav, a native of Vandoor in Malappuram, died on the spot after a massive boulder tumbled down a hill in Kerala's Thamarassery district, collided his motorcycle. The shocking event was captured on camera by a motorcyclist that was travelling behind him.

Upon colliding with the large piece of rock, the man was thrown off of his bike and died. During the crash, the biker lost his balance and fell into the gorge on the left side of the road.

ALSO READ: Viral: Father-son duo sign timetable agreement, 6-year-old to get Rs 100 for not crying and shouting

After witnessing the accident, the biker behind him came to an abrupt stop.

