Thamarassery: In a terrifying video posted on social Media, a 22-year-old man died in a road accident on the Thamarassery Pass on April 16, 2022.

Abhinav, a native of Vandoor in Malappuram, died on the spot after a massive boulder tumbled down a hill in Kerala's Thamarassery district, collided his motorcycle. The shocking event was captured on camera by a motorcyclist that was travelling behind him.

Upon colliding with the large piece of rock, the man was thrown off of his bike and died. During the crash, the biker lost his balance and fell into the gorge on the left side of the road.

After witnessing the accident, the biker behind him came to an abrupt stop.

