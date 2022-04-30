New Delhi: A Twitter post is doing rounds on social media, in which a man has made an arrangement with his 6-year-old son. As per the post, the man ad his son agreed on sticking to a disciplined schedule in exchange for money.

In modern times, the new parents are trying out different methods of parenting and many have revealed that the reward system for the kids, to discipline them, has been proven the most effective. The reward system is known to be more effective for kids of all ages than punishment.

Twitter user @Batla_G, in a Twitter post, shared a picture of a handwritten ‘timetable agreement’ he signed with his six-year-old son Abir. The image is of a detailed schedule for the boy’s day-to-day activities – from getting up in the morning to cleaning, drinking milk and homework.

Me and my 6 year old signed and agreement today for his daily schedule and performance linked bonus pic.twitter.com/b4VBKTl8gh — Batla_G (@Batla_G) February 1, 2022

According to the agreement, the son will get Rs 10 every day in exchange for completing the tasks while not crying, shouting, grumbling, or fighting. Additionally, if the young boy maintains good behaviour for a whole week, he will get Rs 100 as a bonus. The father-son duo signed off on the agreement in the end.

When the post was shared on Twitter, netizens praised the man for reward-based agreement and even found it hilarious. Within a few moments, the post went crazy viral on social media and has received over 32k likes and 3,000 retweets.

A Twitter user asked the man how much did his kid make with the agreement. He replied saying, “I think about 2000 Rs. Then schools started and time table had to be changed. Problem was “Chhutta” and i ran out of Rs 10 notes and we started star chart but usme paise wala feel nahi aaya. Abhi restart karenge with a new time table now.”

