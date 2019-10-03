Kerala woman police officer shaves her head for cancer patients, pic goes viral

New Delhi: A woman police officer in Kerala, Aparna Lavakumar has earned netizen's respect who hailed her courage in shaving off her head for cancer patients. Aparna, who previously had long hair chopped it off to donate it for ailing cancer patients.

Lauding their officer's brave and humanitarian step, the official Twitter handle of Kerala Police congratulated her and shared a 'before-after' picture of the female cop. Here, take a look:

Aparna certainly deserves a pat for her act and netizens flooded the internet with her pictures and videos, saluting her effort to help the patients.

Aparna Lavakumar, a senior civil police officer in Kerala, shaved her head off and donated her hair to make wigs for cancer patients!#AparnaLavakumar #Cancer pic.twitter.com/1y3gsNJBq7 — CS Kamalendu Nayak (@cs_kamalendu) September 27, 2019

Not in Movies, Hero(ine) in real life

Just a simple but worth value much!#AparnaLavakumar pic.twitter.com/bbNdgH2NV6 — Prakasan Balliyod (@Balliyodan) September 27, 2019

The donated hair can be used for making wigs for cancer patients.

She told ANI, "Children suffering from cancer lose their hair and face psychological distress. I did this in order to help them. I have done it earlier too."

She is an officer in Irinjalakuda, Thrissur.

By her heart-warming act, she has not only donated hair for those who need it but also tried to comfort many who lose their hair after rigorous aggressive chemotherapy sessions.

Kudos to the lady cop!