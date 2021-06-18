हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amazing viral videos

Khaini Wala Dulha: Groom Chews tobacco khaini on stage while waiting for bride

A groom chewed tobacco on his wedding stage while he was waiting for the bride to arrive.

Khaini Wala Dulha: Groom Chews tobacco khaini on stage while waiting for bride
Representational image

New Delhi: Addiction to narcotics can not be put to rest easily. A person who is addicted to any kind of drug can not control his or her craving for a narcotic substance and they take it irrespective of the situation they are in.

The same happened with a groom who was waiting for his bride on stage.

The groom was sitting on stage and suddenly took out his tobacco and started rubbing between his hands. After preparing the tobacco, the groom put that in his mouth without considering the fact that he was on his wedding stage.

The video was posted on Instagram with a caption that read: "Love for खैनी is 100 100," where the Hindi word khaini meant tobacco.

The video went viral on social media in a couple of hours and got more than 21k likes.

