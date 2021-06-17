Bindaas dulhan! Bride sits on groom's lap as his friends occupy her place, viral video

New Delhi: Indian Weddings are the best part of Indian culture because there you can witness every emotion that resides in a human. From comedy to drama and happy faces to tearing eyes, you go to see it all in one place and under a roof. And these, many of such memorable clips from the wedding are finding their way to the =social media. In one such incident from a wedding, something happened that had a mixture of comedy and some annoyance.

A bride, upon reaching her wedding stage to take the seat next to the groom, witnesses that her place was occupied by some of his friends, who were not ready to vacate it for her. This left her a bit annoyed and she decided to deal with the situation on her own. Not wanting to take a backseat or bow down, the bride climbs up on the stage and finally rests herself on the groom's lap.

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that read: "This is how our bride claims her groom."

The video went viral and bagged more than three lakh views along with the comments praising the savage move of the bride.

