Kid crashes father’s live interview on TV, check news host's reaction in viral video- Watch

New Delhi: Children are the most notorious creature one can come across. They are highly unpredictable and can be seen jumping around everywhere.

A video of one such kid is now doing rounds on social media platforms. In the video, the little boy can be seen interrupting his father’s live interview on the television. The expressions of the kid will make your day.

The video starts with the father dressed up in formals sitting right in front of the camera, while the host of the show asks him a question, but as soon as the father starts answering his son appears in the background.

At this moment the father can be seen talking with the host in a very serious manner when the kid starts dancing, sometimes in the background and sometimes in the front. In the video, the father tries to shoo him away in a subtle manner but the kid continues to play his prank.

After the kid continues to go on with his prank and the father stops doing anything in his helplessness, the host couldn’t help but laugh at the kid’s antics as well.

Watch the video here:

A special guest on @bsurveillance was very excited about Weidmann’s departure from the Bundesbank pic.twitter.com/o2sgMk2MK0 — Aggi (@aggichristiane) October 20, 2021

As soon as the video hit the internet, the users showered it will likes and comments. “Hahaha, brilliant,” a user said. “I am obsessed with this," said another.

