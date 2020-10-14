Kidney jokes, memes flood Twitter as Apple launches iPhone 12 series at Rs 80000

New Delhi: Apple unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 12 series at a grand virtual event on Tuesday (October 13). The iPhone 12 series consists of the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Soon after the iPhone 12 series launch, memes and jokes took over the social media.

Here are a few iPhone 12 memes:

One user wrote: "I'm going to buy #iPhone12. Me to my kidneys #appleindia"

Another netizen wrote: "Me watching Apple Event knowing that I won't be able to buy it."

While another one posted hilariously trolled Apple for not including a charging brick: "I phone 12 Launched Meanwhile charger* #iPhone12"

While some could not help but notice the similiarity between iPhone 12 and iPhone 5. A user wrote: "Hey you! Mirror on the wall! #iPhone12"

The iPhone 12 mini price is priced at Rs. 69,900 for the 64GB storage variant, while its 128GB storage model will be worth Rs. 74,900. The 256GB storage option will sell at Rs. 84,900. The iPhone 12 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 79,900, 128GB storage variant at Rs. 84,900 and the 256GB model at Rs. 94,900.

The iPhone 12 Pro will start selling at Rs. 1,19,900 for 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB and 512GB storage options will be available at Rs. 1,29,900 and Rs. 1,49,900, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro Max is worth Rs. 1,29,900 for the 128GB storage variant, while its 256GB option is priced at Rs. 1,39,900 and 512GB storage model will come for Rs. 1,59,900.