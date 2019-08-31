close

Rare bat

Know why rare bats in Cuba get 'manicures' from scientists

Know why rare bats in Cuba get &#039;manicures&#039; from scientists
Image used for representation (Courtesy: Pixabay)

New Delhi: Scientists in Cuba have come up with a unique way to conserve rare bats. The Zoological Society of London's (ZSL) Facebook page shared about the news via a report, which mentioned that  it is "a unique method of counting in the form of a 'bat manicure'."

It said that less than 750 rare Cuban greater funnel-eared bats stay in a single cave in Western Cuba and in an attempt to conserve them, the researchers have found out an "effective method for safely marking the bats."

As explained in the report, the experts use four different nail polishes to paint the bats' nails, which helps them to identify each one of them. It may also be mentioned here that this method is completely harmless.

"How do 'bat manicures' help protect rare bats in Cuba?" read the caption with which ZSL posted pictures on Facebook - one of the rare bat and the other of a scientist prepping up for the 'manicure'.

Until 1992, these bats were considered to be extinct. 

Click here to read more trending stories. 

