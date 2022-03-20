हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Krishna Pankhi

Krishna Pankhi: All you need to know about PM Modi's special gift to Japan PM Fumio Kishida

Intricately carved by Rajasthan's master artisans, 'Krishna Pankhi' has a small 'Ghungaroo' (small traditional bells) on its edges which move with the flow of wind.

Krishna Pankhi: All you need to know about PM Modi&#039;s special gift to Japan PM Fumio Kishida
Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted a 'Krishna Pankhi' to Japanese PM Fumio Kishida who was on an official visit to India. The 'Krishna Pankhi' is a sandalwood artefact made in Rajasthan with intricate work with its windows depicting different poses of Lord Krishna, epitomising love, compassion and tenderness.

Sharing details, official sources noted that the 'Pankhi' is intricately carved with traditional tools and has a hand carved peacock figure at top, India's national bird.

It has a small 'Ghungaroo' (small traditional bells) on its edges which move with the flow of wind and has four concealed windows with more intricate carvings inside.

The intricate carving on the sandalwood is done with precision by master artisans in Churu in Rajasthan, who carve the already impressive sandalwood artefact into a beautiful and elegant masterpiece of art.

This artefact is made of pure sandalwood, which grows mainly in the forests of southern parts of India. It has hand carving along with a traditional 'Jali' designs.

Sandalwood is known for its distinctive fragrance that has been highly valued for centuries as it remains for decades. In India, sandalwood is also used as a worship material and for its medicinal properties.

(With PTI inputs)

