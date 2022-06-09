Gujarat woman marries herself— See pics from her mehendi, haldi ceremonies

New Delhi: In apparently India’s first sologamy, a 24-year-old woman from Gujarat’s Vadodara married herself a few days ahead of her scheduled wedding on June 11. Kshama Bindu’s self-marriage included Hindu wedding rituals from haldi to mehendi. Bindu, who identifies as bisexual, had gone viral post her wedding announcement. She had told PTI that she is marrying herself to break stereotypes and inspire others who are "tired of finding true love."

Taking to Instagram, Bindu shared a bunch of her pictures from her haldi, mehendi ceremonies and also photographs of herself as a bride. “Khudse mohabbat me pad gai, Kal mai apni hi dulhan bangai…” she wrote on her post.

Elaborating on her unconventional decision, Bindu had said earlier, "At one point in my life, I realised that I don't require a prince charming because I am my own queen. I want the wedding day, but not the next day. That is why I have decided to marry myself on June 11. I will dress up like a bride, take part in rituals, my friends will attend my wedding and then I will come back to my house instead of going with the groom.”

As per media reports, besides a "groom-less" wedding, there was also no priest at the marriage function. Earlier, Bindu had said she has booked a priest to solemnise the wedding. Days after her self-marriage announcement went viral, BJP leader Sunita Shukla had condemned Bindu’s decision to marry herself and said sologamy will reduce the “population of Hindus” in the country. "I'm against the choice of venue, she'll not be allowed to marry herself in any temple. Such marriages are against Hinduism. This will reduce the population of Hindus. If anything goes against religion then no law will prevail,” the BJP leader had said.

(With agency inputs)