Licking a toilet seat? Tik Tok star gets slammed after video goes viral

New Delhi: Ava Louise, a 22-year-old Tik Tok influencer from Miami faced a lot of flak after she posted a video of herself licking a toilet seat and making a 'victory' sign with her hands while terming her act as the 'Coronavirus challenge'. The video featuring the bizarre act was originally shared on Tik Tok and later on Twitter and is being widely criticised at the time when COVID-19 has been globally declared a pandemic.

In the video shared below, the young woman is seen licking a toilet seat, allegedly while in a plane bathroom. "Please (re-tweet) this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the aeroplane," she had captioned the six-second clip. However, it now appears that the video has been taken off from Tik Tok following the controversy, but it's still available on Twitter. Notably, on Twitter alone, it has received more than 296,300 views so far.

Please RT this so people can know how to properly be sanitary on the airplane __ pic.twitter.com/x7GX9b4Lxc — Ava Louise (ig @avalouiise) (@realavalouiise) March 14, 2020

As expected, the video has been receiving heavy criticism from thousands of users who accused Ava of looking for attention. "Stupidity at it's best," wrote one of the users; "The THINGS people do for attention," wrote another.

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 7,100 people worldwide and has affected over 1.70 lakh people.