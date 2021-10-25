Little boy salutes security official at airport in viral video, internet hearts it- Watch

New Delhi: There are thousands of videos of cute kids on the internet, but what we have here for you today is going to be the best of the lot. The internet is flooded with cute little humans acting in a funny manner or doing unpredictably wonderful gestures which leaves people both surprised and happy.

In a similar fashion, a video of a little boy is doing rounds on social media platforms. There is a possibility that the wholesome clip will leave you smiling.

In the video, the kid can be seen crossing a road at Bengaluru airport with his father, when suddenly he stops, takes his hand off from his father’s and looks at a security official there in astonishment.

The video was posted by a Twitter user Abhishek Kumar Jha, who captioned it, “Yesterday at #BLR airport...This proud moment was captured by one of my friend....”

ALSO READ | Kid crashes father’s live interview on TV, check news host's reaction in viral video- Watch

Watch the video here:

The Twitterati also tagged Akshay Kumar, Parineeti Chopra, Manoj Muntashir, and B Praak in the post as the background score was a slow version of the song- Teri Mitti.

As soon as the video was posted online, it went crazy viral and netizens showered it with likes and comments. The video was posted on October 24 only, and within a day it garnered 71, 000 views and has been reshared across multiple social media platforms.

The netizens also showered the video with praises and love in the comment section. “The soldier watches with curiosity, when he sees the salute.. even in his vehicle he gets into attention and salutes back, Wow!! Discipline,” wrote a Twitter user. “Lovely gestures from both sides,” posted another. “This indeed is the cutest video on Internet today,” commented a third.

Live TV