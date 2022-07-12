Latest Twitter Updates: Joe Biden unveils James Webb space telescope's first full-color image of distant galaxies, calls it historic moment
The image showed the 4.6 billion-year-old galaxy cluster named SMACS 0723, whose combined mass acts as a "gravitational lens," distorting space to greatly magnify the light coming from more distant galaxies behind it.
US President Joe Biden on Monday released the first photo from NASA`s James Webb Space Telescope - an image of a galaxy cluster revealing the most detailed glimpse of the early universe ever seen. The image showcased by Biden and NASA chief Bill Nelson showed the 4.6 billion-year-old galaxy cluster named SMACS 0723, whose combined mass acts as a "gravitational lens," distorting space to greatly magnify the light coming from more distant galaxies behind it.
Commonwealth Games 2022: India women squad announced for Birmingham, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead
India's squad for the maiden women's cricket competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has been announced. The tweet by BCCI Women announcing the 15-member Indian team is going viral on Twitter. All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead, while opener Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy in the competition.
NEWS : #TeamIndia (Senior Women) squad for Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games announced. #B2022 | @birminghamcg22 pic.twitter.com/lprQenpFJv
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 11, 2022
Elon Musk's suggestion for an 'improved quality sleep'
Elon Musk's suggestion for an 'improved quality sleep' is going viral on Twitter.
For improved quality of sleep, a person should raise his/her head of their bed by about 3 inches or 5 cm, the Tesla chief suggested. He/she should also not eat three hours before bedtime, Musk added.
For improved quality of sleep, raise head of your bed by about 3” or 5cm and don’t eat 3 hours before bedtime
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2022
In just 11 hours, the tweet has so far got over 20,000 retweets and more than 2,00,000 likes.
The first image from the Webb Space Telescope represents a historic moment for science and technology. For astronomy and space exploration.
And for America and all humanity. pic.twitter.com/cI2UUQcQXj
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 11, 2022
Join me and Vice President Harris as we receive a briefing from NASA officials and preview the first images from the Webb Space Telescope – the highest-resolution images of the infrared universe ever captured. https://t.co/PbOIyIeXw9
— President Biden (@POTUS) July 11, 2022