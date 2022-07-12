Newsviral
Latest Twitter Updates: Joe Biden unveils James Webb space telescope's first full-color image of distant galaxies, calls it historic moment

The image showed the 4.6 billion-year-old galaxy cluster named SMACS 0723, whose combined mass acts as a "gravitational lens," distorting space to greatly magnify the light coming from more distant galaxies behind it.

Jul 12, 2022

US President Joe Biden on Monday released the first photo from NASA`s James Webb Space Telescope - an image of a galaxy cluster revealing the most detailed glimpse of the early universe ever seen. The image showcased by Biden and NASA chief Bill Nelson showed the 4.6 billion-year-old galaxy cluster named SMACS 0723, whose combined mass acts as a "gravitational lens," distorting space to greatly magnify the light coming from more distant galaxies behind it.

12 July 2022
08:11 AM

Commonwealth Games 2022: India women squad announced for Birmingham, Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

India's squad for the maiden women's cricket competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has been announced. The tweet by BCCI Women announcing the 15-member Indian team is going viral on Twitter. All-rounder Harmanpreet Kaur will lead, while opener Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy in the competition.

08:08 AM

Elon Musk's suggestion for an 'improved quality sleep'

Elon Musk's suggestion for an 'improved quality sleep' is going viral on Twitter.

For improved quality of sleep, a person should raise his/her head of their bed by about 3 inches or 5 cm, the Tesla chief suggested. He/she should also not eat three hours before bedtime, Musk added.

In just 11 hours, the tweet has so far got over 20,000 retweets and more than 2,00,000 likes.

08:04 AM

Joe Biden unveils James Webb space telescope's first full-color image of distant galaxies, calls it historic moment

