Viral

Lizard accidentally ends up traveling 7000 kms from Barbados to UK, here's what happened

After her holiday in the Caribbean when Lisa arrived back at Rotherham, South Yorkshire, she found a tiny lizard sitting conveniently in one of her bras and was there for nearly 24 hours. 

Lizard accidentally ends up traveling 7000 kms from Barbados to UK, here&#039;s what happened
Image credit: RSPCA/SWNS

New Delhi: One has to take special permission to fly with their pets and people keep special cages to travel with their pets, but in one weird incident, a tiny lizard travelled all the way from Barbados to Yorkshire unnoticed.

Lisa Russel found this unknown guest in her suitcase when she was unpacking her luggage after returning from Barbados. After her holiday in the Caribbean when Lisa returned to Rotherham, South Yorkshire she found a tiny lizard sitting conveniently in one of her clothing items. She realised it must have been there for nearly 24 hours. 

Beautician by profession  47-years-old  Lisa said, "I thought it was dead and then when it moved I started screaming."

"It must have been happy in its new pad. I am just so shocked; not only did it survive the journey but also the fact it didn’t get squashed as my suitcase was so full when we were returning I had to sit on it to get it zipped up," said Lisa.

"The tiny lizard was lucky as the bra was on top of my suitcase on my clean pile. As it was so hot out there, I didn't bother wearing one," Lisa said. "When it moved, I started screaming. It is not what you expect to find in your bra after a 4,000-mile journey," she said.

She called on RSPCA and they sent inspector Sandra Dransfield's house to pick up the exotic reptile. Sandra gave the tiny lizard some water and named her 'Barbie' who is now healthy and unharmed with a specialist reptile keeper. 

