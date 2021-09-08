Ratan Tata shares pic of himself playing piano, netizens call him 'all rounder'

New Delhi: Renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata always puts up incredible and inspiring posts on his social media accounts. This time the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons shared a picture of himself playing the piano.

While sharing the picture, Ratan Tata told he tried to learn piano with perfection but could not do so due to lack of time. “I learnt a little bit of the piano as a young boy. I am still enamoured by the thought of learning to play well,” Tata wrote in his post.

“After my retirement I found a great piano teacher, but was unable to give the attention that was needed to play with both hands. I hope to try once again in the near future,” he added.

The image has taken social medi aby storm as netizens showered their on Ratan Tata, calling him an all rounder. The post has gathered more than 1million likes.

Tata has been posting amusing throwback pictures on his timeline.

ALSO READ: World famous author Paulo Coelho takes on Twitter to thank for picture of auto with his name on it