हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Viral

Ratan Tata shares pic of himself playing piano, netizens call him 'all rounder'

The Chairman of Emeritus of Tata Sons shared an astonishing picture of him playing the piano.

Viral news: Ratan Tata shares pic of himself playing piano, netizens call him &#039;all rounder&#039;
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Renowned industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata always puts up incredible and inspiring posts on his social media accounts. This time the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons shared a picture of himself playing the piano.

While sharing the picture, Ratan Tata told he tried to learn piano with perfection but could not do so due to lack of time. “I learnt a little bit of the piano as a young boy. I am still enamoured by the thought of learning to play well,” Tata wrote in his post.

“After my retirement I found a great piano teacher, but was unable to give the attention that was needed to play with both hands. I hope to try once again in the near future,” he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ratan Tata (@ratantata)

The image has taken social medi aby storm as netizens showered their on Ratan Tata, calling him an all rounder. The post has gathered more than 1million likes.

Tata has been posting amusing throwback pictures on his timeline.

ALSO READ: World famous author Paulo Coelho takes on Twitter to thank for picture of auto with his name on it

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ViralTrendingRatan Tata
Next
Story

Taliban member compares women without Hijab with 'sliced melon', Twitter schools him

Must Watch

PT2M33S

Scars of illegal mining blights Brazil's Amazon