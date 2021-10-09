हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akanksha Yadav

LONG hair tale! Meet Akanksha Yadav, who has longest hair in India measuring over 9 feet

Thanks to her long tresses, Akanksha has bagged a place in the Limca Book of World Records 2020-2022 and also in the India Book of Records

Pic: Instagram

Here's a real-life Rapunzel indeed! Akanksha Yadav, with her 9 feet 10.5 inches (3.01 metres) long hair reminds us of one of the fairytale's popular characters. And she has not only gathered the admiration of friends and family, her hair has made her famous, and placed her in the record books, literally!

Thanks to her long tresses, Akanksha has bagged a place in the Limca Book of World Records 2020-2022 and also in the India Book of Records. The official letter by the Limca Book of World Records 2020-2022 reads, “Akanksha Yadav of Thane, Maharashtra, has the longest hair, which is 3.01m (9ft 10.5 in.) long.” 

In India, Akanksha has been holding this record since 2019. A pharmaceutical and management professional, she feels that her hair is a ‘blessing’. In an interview to India Express, Akanksha said, "Winning a national title in itself is significant. Records are great. However, fulfillment, contribution, and ardour are even greater."

Here's her post on Instagram:

 

 

But isn't taking care of such a long mane a tough task. In a surprising answer to the same media house, Akanksha replied, "I don’t spend over 20 minutes on hair wash or other hair tasks during a day.” Also talking about trimming her long hair, she said, " I have chopped from beyond floor-length to below the waist."

