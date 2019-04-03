Lucky man gets entire 188-seater plane to himself for flight from Lithuania to Italy

In a classic case of airborne bliss, a Lithuanian boarded a 188-seater Boeing 737 on Tuesday to find he was the only passenger on the flight from Lithuania to Italy.

The man named Skirmantas Strimaitis was flying from Vilnius in Lithuania to Bergamo in Italy on March 16 for a skiing holiday when he found that he was the lone passenger in the plane.

During the two hour flight, Strimaitis had only two pilots and five cabin crew as his co-passengers (if we may call so) to attend to his every need.

Daily Mail reported that the plane was charted by Novaturas travel agency to fly a group home from Italy and only one-way tickets were sold because the airline wanted to avoid flying empty. But Strimaitis was the lucky passenger as he had bought one ticket.

Talking to Daily Mail, Strimaitis said the two-hour flight was 'a once in the lifetime experience.' The Lithuanian has shared many selfies from his once-in-a-lifetime flight and in the selfies he can be seen enjoying the spacious, peaceful journey.

A similar incident had happened in July last year, when Saad Jilani got lucky and experienced similar luxury when he was the only passenger while flying from Corfu, Greece, to Birmingham, England.

The 28-year-old Jilani had heaped praises on the staff of Jet2Airways staff, calling them 'amazing'. He said said that the flight crew were 'very excited' to make his air travel memorable as he returned after attending the wedding of a friend in Greece.

There is no prize for guessing that Jilani termed it as the best flight of his life. Jilani later said that journey ended with the pilot announcing: 'The eagle has landed.'

An American passenger named Latsamy McAdoo had also got lucky in January last year when she boarded a flight from Bangkok to the island of Koh Samui. McAdoo later said that she was shocked after the cabin crew closed the doors when she was the only passenger abroad the A319 jet.