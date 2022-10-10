Man almost gets his head chopped off due to dysfunctional elevator - WATCH

New Delhi: In a terrifying moment a man narrowly escaped death after the elevator started moving downward while the man was getting out of it. In the viral video, a man is seen coming out of a lift in an apartment and when he is just about to step out of it the door of the lift start closing and it moves downward while the man is still in between the door.

The man hurriedly moves backward and saves his head from being chopped off between the ceiling of the lift and the floor of the building.

Man escapes death in malfunctioned elevator

The video is going crazily viral over social media and netizens are petrified after watching the man escaping death from such a narrow margin. The video was uploaded on YouTube by the 'Amazing Facts In Hindi' channel that in the description of the video stated that the clip is from an apartment block in the city of Krasnodar, Russia.