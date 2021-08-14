Man fails to rob bank as staff struggle to understand his handwriting

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a man trying to rob a bank failed to do so because of his bad handwriting.

This hilarious incident happened to a man from England who probably didn't think his handwriting was that bad.

The man may have thought he would get away with at least a few hundred pounds but was forced to leave the bank empty-handed as his instructions on the note to the cashier was in such bad handwriting that the bank staff couldn't understand.

After multiple attempts to try to get someone to read his note, he decided to give up and flee from the bank with not a single penny in his pocket.

According to police reports, the bank was eventually able to decipher the message that read "Your screen won't stop what I've got, just hand over the 10s and 20s. Think about the customers."

The same man did not let his bad handwriting be a deterrent and went on to rob another bank a few months later and managed to get away with 2400 euros in cash.

After getting away with two robberies, this man tried to rob another bank but was deterred by a brave cashier. He was arrested for two counts of attempted robbery after police found the locality he lived in.

According to a report by the LADbible, the man pleaded guilty for all three counts of theft and was sentenced to four years in jail.

