Viral Video Claims 'Birds in Turkey Sensed Earthquake' Moments Before it Struck - Watch

Turkey and Syria were on Monday battered by a series of deadly earthquakes that have claimed 4300 lives so far. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake, followed by two more powerful quakes and aftershocks destroyed thousands of buildings and structures. Several heart-breaking videos of the devastating scenes from central Turkey and bordering Syria are going viral on social media. A startling video shared on Twitter purportedly shows the strange behaviour of birds moments before the earthquake struck Turkey. In a video posted by Twitter handle @OsintTV, it can be seen that hundreds of birds are hovering choatically in the sky. The viral video claims to be from Turkey and shows that birds can sense an impending natural disaster.

The 45 seconds long video clip has been viewed 2.2 Million times and is increasingly going viral on social media. It has received 26.4K likes and over 8.8K retweets.

Zee News could not independently verify the video and the claim.

However, the post received mixed comments from netizens, some were amazed by the strange behaviour of birds, while others called it an everyday affair and didn't find anything different in birds behaviour. One user wrote, "All the animals and birds , sea life can sense every natural calamity … humans have lost that sense." Another user wrote, "This is nothing new, animals in general sense earthquakes before they happen."

Some users also questioned the authenticity of the video. A user wrote 'There's no snow in Turkey'.

Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan also commented on the post and said, "Is this natures early warning system. Maybe we are just not aware how to use it. Maybe."

Another user wrote, "In our old traditions, our forefathers used to take it as a sign for something dangerous that is coming."