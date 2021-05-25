हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amazing viral video

Man helps parched eagle drink water, netizens express gratitude: Watch

The video appears to have been recorded on a highway in an isolated region.

Man helps parched eagle drink water, netizens express gratitude: Watch
Pic Courtesy: Screenshot

A video of a man helping an eagle drink water from a bottle has gone viral on the internet as netizens were amazed at how the thirsty eagle was happy to receive help. 

The video did the rounds on Twitter before it started being shared on all social media sites. The 20-second clip has been viewed over 51,000 times so far.

The video appears to have been recorded on a highway in an isolated region as the man was seen pouring water from a bottle into the eagle’s mouth. Two other boys watched on, in the meantime. 

The eagle quenched its thirst as it drank to its heart’s content.

“Thirsty eagle thank you,” reads the caption of the post. Watch the video that went viral:

 

The viral video garnered over 4,000 likes. Social media users were amazed and thanked the man for helping the eagle.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Amazing viral videoEagleViral
Next
Story

Watch Uttar Pradesh's Jugaadu Baba, wears herbal mask for COVID-19, video goes viral

Must Watch

PT6M29S

Baba Ramdev's 25 questions from pharma companies