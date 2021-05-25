Man helps parched eagle drink water, netizens express gratitude: Watch

A video of a man helping an eagle drink water from a bottle has gone viral on the internet as netizens were amazed at how the thirsty eagle was happy to receive help.

The video did the rounds on Twitter before it started being shared on all social media sites. The 20-second clip has been viewed over 51,000 times so far.

The video appears to have been recorded on a highway in an isolated region as the man was seen pouring water from a bottle into the eagle’s mouth. Two other boys watched on, in the meantime.

The eagle quenched its thirst as it drank to its heart’s content.

“Thirsty eagle thank you,” reads the caption of the post. Watch the video that went viral:

The viral video garnered over 4,000 likes. Social media users were amazed and thanked the man for helping the eagle.

