Man reports fake murder of brother, sentenced to 3 days of imprisonment

Hyderabad: In a bizarre incident a man from Nandi Nagar in Banjara Hills made a fake call to police and reported that his brother was murdered by his parents. However, he was sentenced to three days of prison for giving false information

Banoth Lalu, a 36-year-old man on December 17 called up the police control room and informed that his parents had killed his brother, reported The New Indian Express.

After getting the information about the murder, the police control room sent an alert to the Banjara Hills police and the night patrol team rushed to the spot from where the murder was reported.

However, after arriving on the said crime scene, the entire police team including the night duty sub-inspector and the inspector who were in shock as it turned out that it was a hoax call and no incident of murder had happened.

According to The New Indian Express report, Inquiries revealed that Lalu made the call for fun and to check the readiness of the police.

Police lodged a case against Lalu for making a fake call, He was then produced before the court where he was sentenced to three days imprisonment for misleading the police by giving false information and creating panic.

Live TV