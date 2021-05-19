Man requests Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to ban weddings during lockdown, his tweet goes viral!

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended the lockdown in the state till May 25 in view of the rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 13, the CM took to his Twitter handle to announce the extension of the lockdown. However, more than the lockdown announcement, a reply to the CM’s tweet has gone viral.

Commenting on the tweet, a man wrote that during the lockdown period a ban on marriages should be imposed, so that his ‘girlfriend’s wedding would get cancelled’.

“Sir, if you could also impose a ban on weddings…then my girlfriend’s wedding scheduled on 19 May would also be postponed. I shall be grateful to you all my life,” Pankaj Kumar Gupta tweeted.

सर अगर शादी-ब्याह पे भी रोक लगा देते तो मेरी girlfriend की शादी थी 19 मई को वह भी रुक जाती"

आप का हम जीवन भर आभारी रहेंगे — Pankaj Kumar Gupta (@PankajK78249443) May 13, 2021

While the netizens were baffled at one bizarre request to the CM, a twist in the already hilarious story came when another user named Navya replied to Pankaj and wrote, “When you left me and went to talk to Pooja, I also used to cry a lot. Today I am getting married happily, so please do not do this. But Pankaj, no matter if I get married to someone else, you will forever live in my heart. Please do come to my wedding, I would like you to see me off.”

तुम जब हमको छोड़कर पूजा से बात करने गए थे मैं भी बहुत रोती थी पंकज ।

आज मैं खुशी से शादी कर रही हूँ तो ऐसा मत करो प्लीज़।

लेकिन पंकज भले मैं शादी किसी से कर लूँ दिल में तुम्हीं बसे रहोगे

शादी में जरूर आना, मैं तुम्हें देखकर विदा होना चाहती हूँ — Navya Kumari (@Navyak01) May 17, 2021

Meanwhile, 111 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection taking the overall toll in Bihar to 4,039 on Tuesday. While 6,286 fresh infections were detected in the last 24 hours, as per state data.