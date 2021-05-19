Man requests Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to ban weddings during lockdown, his tweet goes viral!

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral

A man requested Bihar CM to ban marriages during lockdown so that his 'girlfriend's wedding would get cancelled'.

A man requested Bihar CM to ban marriages during lockdown so that his ‘girlfriend’s wedding would get cancelled’. 

Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar extended the lockdown in the state till May 25 in view of the rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 13, the CM took to his Twitter handle to announce the extension of the lockdown. However, more than the lockdown announcement, a reply to the CM’s tweet has gone viral. 

Commenting on the tweet, a man wrote that during the lockdown period a ban on marriages should be imposed, so that his ‘girlfriend’s wedding would get cancelled’. 

“Sir, if you could also impose a ban on weddings…then my girlfriend’s wedding scheduled on 19 May would also be postponed. I shall be grateful to you all my life,” Pankaj Kumar Gupta tweeted. 

While the netizens were baffled at one bizarre request to the CM, a twist in the already hilarious story came when another user named Navya replied to Pankaj and wrote, “When you left me and went to talk to Pooja, I also used to cry a lot. Today I am getting married happily, so please do not do this. But Pankaj, no matter if I get married to someone else, you will forever live in my heart. Please do come to my wedding, I would like you to see me off.” 

Meanwhile, 111 people succumbed to the COVID-19 infection taking the overall toll in Bihar to 4,039 on Tuesday. While 6,286 fresh infections were detected in the last 24 hours, as per state data. 

Tags:
Viralbizarre viral storiesCOVID-19Coronaviruslockdown
