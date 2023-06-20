topStoriesenglish2624374
Man’s Gymnastics To Travel Through Crowded Train Compartment Divide Twitter

The video shows a person using Tarzan-like skills to move between top berths and reach the restroom. The clip has left many people angry at the Indian Railways.

Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 07:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • He climbs a top berth and then moves to another one.
  • The clip has sparked debate.
  • 'Adventure-Sport' Like Train Journeys?

Trending Photos

Imagine yourself in a crowded train compartment, trying to make your way to the washroom. You might encounter jostling, push back and feel generally suffocated as you make your way. Well, one man seems to have found a solution to moving about in crowded trains. A video of his “adventure sport” like moves to go ahead in the crowded space has caught the eye of Twitter users. A recently surfaced video on Twitter captured the chaotic scene within a crowded train compartment. People were packed on all sides, leaving no space in the aisle. In the midst of this bustling crowd, a passenger needed to use the restroom. With no clear path, the individual resorted to working through the coach like Tarzan, climbing to a top berth and moving along from there.

'Adventure-Sport' Like Train Journeys?

A Twitter user, shared the video on June 18 and addressed the Ministry of Railways, sarcastically calling them out for turning train journeys into “adventure sports”. The user claimed that he received the video from his cousin, who was onboard the train. The cousin's friend was struggling to create a path to the restroom. Abhijeet Dipake captioned the video “Got this video from my cousin who was travelling on Railway. Here is his friend trying to make his way to the toilet. @RailMinIndia, thank you for transforming train journeys into an adventure sport.” 

 

 

 How Twitter Reacted

This video has gained significant traction on various social media platforms, sparking a heated debate. Many left hilarious comments while some others showed concern and disappointment. 

One person commented, “I faced this situation many times during rush days. Hope travellers adjust with availability time by time easily.”

 

 

Another said, “Same conditions in third AC also sometimes.”

 

 

Someone else shared, "In passenger trains, these are frequent scenes."

 

 

Someone shared a meme saying "Train ride adventures: the struggle to reach the restroom."

 

 

Another comment said, "Looks like @RailMinIndia is taking "mind the gap" to a whole new level! Better bring your A-game if you want to make it to the toilet without getting stuck."

 

 

The official account of Railway Seva also reached out to the user to and asked them to share the details of their journey. 

