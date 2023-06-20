Man’s Gymnastics To Travel Through Crowded Train Compartment Divide Twitter

Imagine yourself in a crowded train compartment, trying to make your way to the washroom. You might encounter jostling, push back and feel generally suffocated as you make your way. Well, one man seems to have found a solution to moving about in crowded trains. A video of his “adventure sport” like moves to go ahead in the crowded space has caught the eye of Twitter users. A recently surfaced video on Twitter captured the chaotic scene within a crowded train compartment. People were packed on all sides, leaving no space in the aisle. In the midst of this bustling crowd, a passenger needed to use the restroom. With no clear path, the individual resorted to working through the coach like Tarzan, climbing to a top berth and moving along from there.

'Adventure-Sport' Like Train Journeys?

A Twitter user, shared the video on June 18 and addressed the Ministry of Railways, sarcastically calling them out for turning train journeys into “adventure sports”. The user claimed that he received the video from his cousin, who was onboard the train. The cousin's friend was struggling to create a path to the restroom. Abhijeet Dipake captioned the video “Got this video from my cousin who was travelling on Railway. Here is his friend trying to make his way to the toilet. @RailMinIndia, thank you for transforming train journeys into an adventure sport.”

Got this video from my cousin who was travelling in Railway.



Here is his friend trying to make his way to the toilet. @RailMinIndia, thank you for transforming train journey into an adventure sport. pic.twitter.com/3fuHdXWS2A — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) June 18, 2023

How Twitter Reacted

This video has gained significant traction on various social media platforms, sparking a heated debate. Many left hilarious comments while some others showed concern and disappointment.

One person commented, “I faced this situation many times during rush days. Hope travellers adjust with availability time by time easily.”

I faced this situation many times in rush days hope travellers are adjusting with availability time by time easily — Government Job Update (@govjobu) June 18, 2023

Another said, “Same conditions in third AC also sometimes.”

Same conditions in third AC also sometimes. — golu.eth (@MetaAbhishek) June 18, 2023

Someone else shared, "In passenger trains, these are frequent scenes."

In a passenger train, these are frequent scenes. — Pattabhi Ramarao M (@Pattabhi11) June 18, 2023

Someone shared a meme saying "Train ride adventures: the struggle to reach the restroom."

Train ride adventures: the struggle to reach the restroom. pic.twitter.com/0Bd66XJF3A June 18, 2023

Another comment said, "Looks like @RailMinIndia is taking "mind the gap" to a whole new level! Better bring your A-game if you want to make it to the toilet without getting stuck."

Looks like @RailMinIndia is taking "mind the gap" to a whole new level! Better bring your A-game if you want to make it to the toilet without getting stuck. June 18, 2023

The official account of Railway Seva also reached out to the user to and asked them to share the details of their journey.