Man Vandalizes Train Coach In Viral Video Made For Instagram Reel; Sparks Outrage

Viral Video: Indian Railways often faces criticism for poor services like overcrowding, lack of cleanliness, inconsistent food quality, and other issues, especially on older trains. Complaints frequently come from passengers across all classes. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has also been under fire after videos showing overcrowding and poor management surfaced. However, vandalism by passengers is also a major problem. In a recent viral video on social media, a young boy is seen tearing a seat cover inside an Indian Railway coach and throwing it out of the window of a moving train.

The boy, smiling during the act, appears to be doing it to create a social media reel. The incident, which seems to have occurred at night, has sparked outrage online. Viewers have called it a clear case of vandalism and irresponsible behavior. The video shows the boy ignoring the damage to public property and the harm to the environment by littering. So far, Indian Railways has not issued an official response to the video. X user Mr. Sinha shared a video on social media with the caption, “The same person will later speak to a YouTuber, blaming the government and complaining about the poor condition of railways.” One user commented, “They should be put behind bars.” Another wrote, “How can people damage government property like this? What a selfish act to tear a railway seat!”

Upcoming Vande Bharat express in 2025

The number of Vande Bharat trains has been growing in recent years, and Indian Railways plans to add more while improving their speed and efficiency. The first Vande Bharat train started running in February 2019. By December 2023, around 35 trains were operational. As of December 2024, there are 66 Vande Bharat trains in service, including 17 with 16 cars, 4 with 20 cars, and 45 with 8 cars.

Indian Railways will release its new 2025 timetable on January 1, which will be the 44th edition of the 'Trains at a Glance' (TAG). Vandalism targeting Vande Bharat trains has raised concerns about passenger safety and highlighted the need for better surveillance and protection of public property.