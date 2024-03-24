New Delhi: A resident of Bengaluru, Tanay Srivastava, recently shared his delightful experience using Blinkit. In an appreciation post on the platform, Srivastava recounted how he received a gujiya mould in just three minutes through the online grocery and quick-commerce service.

His post not only garnered attention online but also caught the eye of Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa.

What Tanay Srivastava's Shared On X?

Tanay Srivastava's mother needed a gujiya mould urgently as hers had broken. Unable to leave immediately to purchase one, Srivastava turned to Blinkit and placed an order.

To his pleasant surprise, the gujiya mould was delivered to his doorstep within three minutes.

APPRECIATION POST



Mom’s Gujia mould broke. Couldn’t go to get one immediately.



Ordered from @letsblinkit

It arrived in 3 freakin minutes

This is some level of operational excellence @albinder



Two years back I believed Blinkit is weak operationally

Perspective change pic.twitter.com/VDVRLbMFrD — Tanay Srivastava (@SinAyByCosAy) March 22, 2024

Reaction From Blinkit CEO

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, responded to Srivastava's post, expressing his delight at changing Srivastava's perspective. Dhindsa wished Srivastava and his family a happy Holi, acknowledging the positive experience shared by the customer.

Glad we were able to change your perspective!



Happy Holi to you and the family — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) March 22, 2024

User Feedback

Srivastava's post quickly gained traction online, with users chiming in to share similar positive experiences with Blinkit.