Man's Blinkit Appreciation Goes Viral: Gujiya Mould Delivered In 3 Minutes, CEO Responds

To Tanay's pleasant surprise, the gujiya mould was delivered to his doorstep within three minutes.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 24, 2024, 01:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Man's Blinkit Appreciation Goes Viral: Gujiya Mould Delivered In 3 Minutes, CEO Responds Image Credit: Twitter/@SinAyByCosAy

New Delhi: A resident of Bengaluru, Tanay Srivastava, recently shared his delightful experience using Blinkit. In an appreciation post on the platform, Srivastava recounted how he received a gujiya mould in just three minutes through the online grocery and quick-commerce service.

His post not only garnered attention online but also caught the eye of Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa. (Also Read: iPhone 14 Plus Available With Big Discounts On Flipkart; Now You Can Buy At Rs 35,603 Off)

What Tanay Srivastava's Shared On X?

Tanay Srivastava's mother needed a gujiya mould urgently as hers had broken. Unable to leave immediately to purchase one, Srivastava turned to Blinkit and placed an order. (Also Read: Bharti Hexacom To Launch IPO On April 3: Check Subscription, Allotment Dates And More)

To his pleasant surprise, the gujiya mould was delivered to his doorstep within three minutes.

Reaction From Blinkit CEO

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, responded to Srivastava's post, expressing his delight at changing Srivastava's perspective. Dhindsa wished Srivastava and his family a happy Holi, acknowledging the positive experience shared by the customer.

User Feedback

Srivastava's post quickly gained traction online, with users chiming in to share similar positive experiences with Blinkit. Take a look at the reactions:

