iPhone 14 Plus Available With Big Discounts On Flipkart; Now You Can Buy At THIS Much Price

New Delhi: Flipkart, a popular e-commerce platform in India, is currently offering a fantastic deal on the iPhone 14 Plus. This deal is perfect for those who want a top-notch iPhone with a large display but at a more budget-friendly price compared to the Pro models.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Original Price

The iPhone 14 Plus is originally priced at Rs 79,900.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Discount Offer

The iPhone 14 Plus is now available at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart. This is a significant 16 percent reduction from the original price.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Exchange Offer

But wait, there's more! Customers can also take advantage of an exchange offer. Flipkart is offering a discount of up to Rs 23,000 for customers who trade in their old iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini in good condition.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Current Price

This means that the iPhone 14 Plus can be purchased for just Rs 44,297 with the exchange deal.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Total Savings

In total, buyers can save up to Rs 35,603 through this exchange offer.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Specification

The iPhone 14 Plus is available in a variety of colors including Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Purple, and more. If we talk about the processor, it is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: RAM And Internal Storage Options

iPhone 14 Plus features 6 GB of RAM, along with internal storage options of 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB variants.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Camera System

The phone's camera system comprises dual 12 MP lenses, complemented by a 12 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Battery Power

The iPhone comes with a 4352 mAh battery and fast charging support.