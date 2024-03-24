iPhone 14 Plus Available With Big Discounts On Flipkart; Now You Can Buy At THIS Much Price
New Delhi: Flipkart, a popular e-commerce platform in India, is currently offering a fantastic deal on the iPhone 14 Plus. This deal is perfect for those who want a top-notch iPhone with a large display but at a more budget-friendly price compared to the Pro models.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Original Price
The iPhone 14 Plus is originally priced at Rs 79,900. (Also Read: iPhone 15 Now Available On Flipkart With THIS Much Discount)
Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Discount Offer
The iPhone 14 Plus is now available at Rs 66,999 on Flipkart. This is a significant 16 percent reduction from the original price. (Also Read: IPO Calendar: 11 Public Offerings To Hit Market This Week; Details Here)
Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Exchange Offer
But wait, there's more! Customers can also take advantage of an exchange offer. Flipkart is offering a discount of up to Rs 23,000 for customers who trade in their old iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 mini in good condition.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Current Price
This means that the iPhone 14 Plus can be purchased for just Rs 44,297 with the exchange deal.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Total Savings
In total, buyers can save up to Rs 35,603 through this exchange offer.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Specification
The iPhone 14 Plus is available in a variety of colors including Starlight, Midnight, Blue, Purple, and more. If we talk about the processor, it is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chipset.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus: RAM And Internal Storage Options
iPhone 14 Plus features 6 GB of RAM, along with internal storage options of 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB variants.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Camera System
The phone's camera system comprises dual 12 MP lenses, complemented by a 12 MP front camera for selfies and video calls.
Apple iPhone 14 Plus: Battery Power
The iPhone comes with a 4352 mAh battery and fast charging support.
