Meet Sunder Ramu, a Chennai-based actor, photographer who has dated 335 women

Chennai: Sunder Ramu, an actor and a photographer based in Chennai is a 'serial dater'. Yes! a serial dater because he has dated 335 women. From an 88-year-old Irish nun to a 90-year-old Bengali woman, several other such women have gone on a date with Sunder Ramu.

However, Sunder says that he is still short of his target of '365'.

In an interview with BBC, Sunder said that he is an "absolute romantic" and is seeking love every day, but the idea behind 365 dates is not to find women but to raise awareness about women’s rights in India.

Talking about the inspiration behind the idea of the 365 dates project, Ramu said that the brutal Delhi gang-rape case in 2012 “churned" his stomach and he could not sleep for several nights. He said at that point, he had asked himself that whose responsibility is it to reform the attitude towards women.

Ramu has been sharing pictures of his dates through his social media platform.

