US Prez Biden and 'dude with sign' hold placards to promote COVID vaccination, pic goes viral

Washington: The social media platforms has accorded celebrity status to several users who are popular for their opinions, one such popular handle is ‘Dude with sign’. The man identified as Seth Philips is popular for holding a placard at different places with different messages giving it a hilarious twist. His messages usually attract a lot of eyeballs.

In his recent post, the ‘dude’ shared an important yet funny post related to COVID-19 vaccination, but this time he was not alone. He was accompanied by a very special guest - the President of the United States Joe Biden.

The image shared in the post shows President Biden and Seth Philips standing outdoors while holding a placard each. “Let’s look out for each other and get vaccinated,” reads the sign held up by Seth. Meanwhile, President Biden’s sign read, “This dude gets it, folks”.

See post here:

The post went viral in a couple of hours and bagged over 2.1 million likes and thousands of comments saying the picture is meme-worthy material.

ALSO READ: Man fails to rob bank as staff struggle to understand his handwriting