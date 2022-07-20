New Delhi: As the UK witnesses extreme heatwave conditions, several pictures of melting infrastructures in the country have captured the attention and triggered concern. In one such picture, a melted railway signal can be seen in Bedfordshire’s Sandy town, a result of the fire triggered by extreme temperatures. A picture of the signal at the East Coast Main Line was posted by Network Rail on Wednesday (July 20) which shows burnt tracks and melted signalling equipment.

Taking to Twitter, Network Rail apprised commuters regarding the reopening of the East Coast Main Line, adding that disruptions are expected throughout the day. Many trains were cancelled or postponed across England after damage to overhead wires, tracks, and signalling systems, with National Rail urging travellers to check the update before setting on their journeys and travel only if necessary, PTI reported. (ALSO READ: Why forest fires in Europe are more intense than previously seen)

Take a look at the picture here:

The East Coast Mainline has re-opened following a fire that spread to the track in Sandy, Bedfordshire - due to the extreme heat.



Disruption is still to be expected throughout the day, so check before you travel - @nationalrailenq.



https://t.co/4wBwJJ7g6T pic.twitter.com/qQ1fj0f0NG — Network Rail (@networkrail) July 20, 2022

For the first time, Britain has recorded its hottest ever temperature, surpassing 40 degree Celsius on Tuesday. The weather department has predicted that the mercury in London will reach 26 Celsius (79 Fahrenheit) on Wednesday, down from 40.3C (104.4F) recorded a day earlier at Coningsby in eastern England.

Moreover, the extreme heat has incited wildfires that destroyed several homes in parts of London. London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the firefighters on Tuesday-- the hottest day ever for the country at 40.3C-- in the UK capital had experienced their busiest 24 hours since the Second World War. However, showers forecast has brought some relief to the capital.

In a warning, World Meteorological Organisation Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said on Tuesday a "negative trend" of increasing heatwaves is expected to continue for decades - at least until the 2060s amid the sweltering heatwaves across Europe.

(With agency inputs)