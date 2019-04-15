Michigan man sues parents for destroying his porn collection

In a bizzare incident, a Michigan man has sued his parents for destroying his porn collection, FOX 17 reported. The man, identified as Charlie, alleged that his parents asked him to destroy his collection and hence, upset over their decision, he filed a police report that estimated the value of his collection at $28,940.72.

The report also states that the prosecutor's office decided not to file any charges against his parents, but Charlie insisted on suing his parents for $86,822.16.

The collection was described by his parents in an email, which mentioned that he had 12 boxes of porn collection and two boxes of sex toys, which they destroyed over a period of time, FOX 17 reported.

A month after Charlie filed the report, he wrote to his father and said that if he had a problem with his collection, he should have told him before so that he could have moved out, rather than "behaving vindictively."

According to his father, Charlie also had a small porn business during his high school and college days, because of which, he was thrown out of the institutes.

As per the report, Charlie recently moved to Indiana from Michigan, where his parents stayed. A few months later after he moved out, his parents drove to his home to hand over some of his belongings he left back and then, he found out that his porn collection was missing.