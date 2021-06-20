हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mission Impossible! Monkeys playfully slide off building wall, netizens left speechless - Watch

The video has amused social media users and someone even commented, “These monkeys have gone through some hardcore firefighter training.”

File photo

New Delhi: A video of two monkeys playfully sliding down a building’s exterior wall has exploded on the internet as netizens can’t stop hitting replay.

The video went viral after it was shared on Twitter by business tycoon Harsh Goenka with the caption, “There are simple things in life you see and they light up your day”. 

In the viral video the two monkeys are seen climbing down the building like the heroes from action movies, just with the support of grabbing the wall by their feet. 

The video has amused social media users to its core and someone even commented, “These monkeys have gone through some hardcore firefighter training”.

The video shared by Goenka has garnered nearly 90K views and over 5K likes.

Earlier in the day, another video of a monkey hitching a ride on the Delhi metro and sitting beside passengers also went viral across social media platforms. 

This monkey, seen in the video, was roaming inside a coach of a Delhi Metro train and was not at all bothered by the gasps of the people around him. 

This video surfaced on Twitter on Saturday. The video clip showed the monkey first roaming around in the carriage and eventually settling on a seat next to a commuter. 

In the video of the purported incident, a person can be heard saying Yamuna Bank Station, which falls on the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro.

