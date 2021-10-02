हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Monkey's day out! Mammal spotted at buffet table in IGI airport - Watch funny video

A monkey was seen wandering around a bar counter, in a place that looks like a restaurant at Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Monkey&#039;s day out! Mammal spotted at buffet table in IGI airport - Watch funny video
Image credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Indira Gandhi International Airport is again making headlines but for all wrong reasons. Even before people could get over the viral video of flooded IGI, they are getting shocks by witnessing a monkey wandering in the international airport of the national capital.

In the video going viral all over social media, a monkey is seen wandering around a bar counter, in a place that looks like a restaurant. Surprised by its presence, restaurant staff and other people were making videos of the monkey on their mobile phones. Monkey can be seen roaming around and climbing a bookshelf at the end of the video.

Watch the video here:

This comes days after when a video of water leaking from four places inside the IGI T3 terminal during the heavy rainfall in Delhi went viral on social media platforms. The video was posted on the microblogging site Twitter.

 Later, Delhi Airport took on Twitter to apologise to the passengers for the inconvenience.

ALSO READ: Manipur youth impresses Anand Mahindra with his Iron Man suit from scrap, here's what happened next

