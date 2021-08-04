Mother panda comes to rescue her cute little cub after it falls in bucket, watch viral video here

New Delhi: Adorable videos of animals always cheer everyone and one such clip has gone viral in which a cute little cub is seen playing with a ball and watching that video one might say awe!

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that read, “If there was a competition to see who could balance a ball on their paws in the most adorable manner, giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji would receive a perfect score!”

In starting, the cub is playing with the ball and at one point, it falls into a bucket while trying to take out the ball. Then the baby panda is rescued by its mommy panda.

Watch:

The video has so far gained over 120k views and the comment box is filled with messages talking about how cute and adorable the sight is.