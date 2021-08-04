हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Viral Videos

Mother panda comes to rescue her cute little cub after it falls in bucket, watch viral video here

The cute little cab had fallen in a bucket while trying to get a ball out of it.

Mother panda comes to rescue her cute little cub after it falls in bucket, watch viral video here
Screen grab from the video

New Delhi: Adorable videos of animals always cheer everyone and one such clip has gone viral in which a cute little cub is seen playing with a ball and watching that video one might say awe!

The video was shared on Instagram with a caption that read, “If there was a competition to see who could balance a ball on their paws in the most adorable manner, giant panda cub Xiao Qi Ji would receive a perfect score!” 

In starting, the cub is playing with the ball and at one point, it falls into a bucket while trying to take out the ball. Then the baby panda is rescued by its mommy panda.

Watch: 

The video has so far gained over 120k views and the comment box is filled with messages talking about how cute and adorable the sight is.

