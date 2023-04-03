topStoriesenglish2590801
Mumbai Biker Arrested Days After Video Of 'Wheelie' Stunt Went Viral

According to the Mumbai Police, the accused Faiyaz Qadri was arrested in Saki Naka by the BKC police under whose jurisdiction the incident took place.

Apr 03, 2023

Mumbai: A man has been arrested for allegedly performing dangerous motorcycle stunts in full public view in Maharashtra`s Mumbai, the police said on Sunday. Officials said that the accused, identified as Faiyaz Qadri, was arrested by BKC police after a video of him performing a `wheelie` stunt with two women seated on his two-wheeler in Mumbai streets went viral on social media on March 30.

The video showed the man performing a bike stunt with two pillion riders, one in front and the other in the rear without a helmet. On March 31, a case under IPC section 308 (Attempt to commit culpable homicide not amounting to murder) was registered at BKC Police station against Faiyaz and the two women based on the video.

"Mumbai Police arrested a man namely Faiyaz Qadri, whose bike stunts with two women seated on his two-wheeler had gone viral. The accused was arrested by BKC police under whose jurisdiction the incident took place," said Mumbai Police, as quoted by ANI.

According to the Mumbai Police, the accused Faiyaz Qadri was arrested in Saki Naka by the BKC police under whose jurisdiction the incident took place. "Police arrested him from his Antop Hill residence, based on the bike`s registration number. Upon investigation, it was found that the video is of December 2022," Mumbai police said.

"The accused has a criminal history and was also externed from Wadala TT PS limits for a year," police said while adding that efforts to identify and trace the two women are on.

