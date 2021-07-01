National Doctors’ day: Chennai docs make dance video requesting people to mask up, get vaccinated

Chennai: On the occasion of National Doctors' Day, which falls on July 1, a group of medical professionals from Chennai have made a dance video to create awareness among the masses. Centered around the theme of COVID-19, the song urges people to continue to wear masks, while also take their jabs, given the impending danger of a possible third wave of the pandemic.

Grooving to the popular Tamil song Shakalaka baby, with lyrics re-written to suit the COVID theme, the team is seen performing their moves in their workplace- the Rela Hospital, Chennai. The lines crooned by Hiranya, a medical student, warn the people to not get caught (infected) by COVID-19. Then it goes on to question people about mask-wearing hesitancy and anti-vaxxers.

In a musical warning to those hesitating to wear masks and take vaccine jabs, the medical professionals say that trouble is impending while urging people to plan their escape. The video also features senior citizens and popular personalities from the film fraternity, including Suhasini Mani Ratnam, leading by example and wearing masks.

According to Dr. Deepashree, HOD Interventional Radiology at Rela Hospital, medical professionals have taken a pledge to and would continue to take care of people at all times, but they expect only one thing in return from the people - disciplined mask-wearing and vaccination against the pandemic, to save one’s own life and that of others.