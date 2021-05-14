Netizens react to heartbreaking video of son singing ‘tera mujhse hai pehle ka naata koi’ on last call with mother

New Delhi: As the country battles the deadly second wave of COVID-19, many healthcare professionals have taken it to their respective social media handles to share their ordeals.

In one such recent tweet, a doctor shared a heart-breaking video of a patient’s last call. The video was accompanied by the caption, which read, "Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it's something they want. This patient's son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother."

The Twitter handle is of Dr Dipshikha Ghosh, who revealed that the patient's son sang "Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi."

In another tweet she wrote, "He sang Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi. I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up."

Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it’s something they want. This patient’s son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother. — Doctor (@DipshikhaGhosh) May 12, 2021

Moved by the flood of emotions, Ghosh concluded the Twitter thread by writing, "Me and the nurses stood there. We shake our heads, our eyes moist. The nurses went back one by one to their allocated patients and attended to them or the alarms of vents/dialysis units. This song is changed for us, for me at least. This song will always be theirs."

This heart-breaking post has gone viral on the micro-blogging website and thousands others are now sharing their COVID-19 pandemic story. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Read this piece twice . Sums up the pain and choked emotions. Good job doctor. — Arnab (@UnknownIndian12) May 12, 2021

Thank You for making it happen. He will remember that, he could say goodbye! — Mythily (@myth_mythily) May 12, 2021

Didn't get to talk to my grandpa even once because the doctors and the nurses would always tell me he was serious and making him talk much would make it more difficult for him to breathe. The day before he passed away, I was told the same. I always thought he would come back. — Garima (@j_garima_j) May 12, 2021

