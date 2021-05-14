हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Netizens react to heartbreaking video of son singing ‘tera mujhse hai pehle ka naata koi’ on last call with mother

As the country battles the deadly second wave of COVID-19, many healthcare professionals have taken it to their respective social media handles to share their ordeals.

Netizens react to heartbreaking video of son singing ‘tera mujhse hai pehle ka naata koi’ on last call with mother
(Credits: ANI)

New Delhi: As the country battles the deadly second wave of COVID-19, many healthcare professionals have taken it to their respective social media handles to share their ordeals.

In one such recent tweet, a doctor shared a heart-breaking video of a patient’s last call. The video was accompanied by the caption, which read, "Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it's something they want. This patient's son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother."

The Twitter handle is of Dr Dipshikha Ghosh, who revealed that the patient's son sang "Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi."

In another tweet she wrote, "He sang Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi. I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up."

Moved by the flood of emotions, Ghosh concluded the Twitter thread by writing, "Me and the nurses stood there. We shake our heads, our eyes moist. The nurses went back one by one to their allocated patients and attended to them or the alarms of vents/dialysis units. This song is changed for us, for me at least. This song will always be theirs."

This heart-breaking post has gone viral on the micro-blogging website and thousands others are now sharing their COVID-19 pandemic story. Take a look at some of the posts here:

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusViral videoTwitter video
Next
Story

Indian-American jailed for Tesla stunt, brazenly repeats act upon release says 'I am very rich'

Must Watch

PT11M36S

DNA: Indian channel's ground report on Israel-Palestine conflict