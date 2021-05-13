हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Son sings 'Tera mujhse hai' on video call, bids tearful goodbye to COVID-19 infected mother

The doctor, who shared the video on her Twitter handle, mentioned that while the man sang the song 'Tera mujhse hai pehle ka nata koi', all the nurses came and stood near the woman's bed, who was a COVID-19 patient and admitted at the hospital. She mentioned that how the song has now changed for them and she is going to forever associate the famous Bollywood number with the mother-son duo. 

New Delhi: Doctors and healthworkers have been at forefront of the fight against the coronavirus as the country reels under the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the ongoing battle in saving lives of their patients, they often share their ordeals on social media
In an heartbreaking incident, a doctor shared a story of a dying patient's who spoke to his mother for the one last time and sang a popular Bollywood number for her in a tearful goodbye. 

The son, who requested for sometime with his dying mother, who was hospitalised and getting treated for COVID-19 infection, and was not not going to survive, shared one last emotional moment with her. The doctor, who shared the video on her Twitter handle, mentioned that while the man sang the song, all the nurses came and stood near the woman's bed. She mentioned that how the song has now changed for them and she is going it forever associate it with the mother-daughter duo. 

"Today, towards the end of my shift, I video called the relatives of a patient who is not going to make it. We usually do that in my hospital if it's something they want. This patient's son asked for a few minutes of my time. He then sang a song for his dying mother," said Dr Dipshikha Ghosh.

 

All nurses stood by woman's bed at the hospital as the son sings for his mother

 

In another tweet, she said, "He sang Tera Mujhse Hai Pehle Ka Nata Koi. I just stood there holding the phone, looking at him looking at his mother and singing. The nurses came over and stood in silence. He broke down in the middle but finished the verse. He asked her vitals, thanked me and hung up."

Ghosh added, "Me and the nurses stood there. We shake our heads, our eyes moist. The nurses went back one by one to their allocated patients and attended to them or the alarms of vents/dialysis units. This song is changed for us, for me at least. This song will always be theirs."

 

3.62 lakh new COVID-19 recorded in India in 24 hours, daily recoveries stand at 3.52 lakh  

 

The number of daily infections crossed daily recoveries in India with 3.62 lakh new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours. The daily recovered cases stand at 3,52,181, according to the Union Health Ministry. The daily death toll saw a slight dip at 4,120.

