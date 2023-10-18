No Mercy For Poor: 'Kabadi Wala' In Delhi Choked With Jiu-Jitsu Move, Robbed of Rs 3,200; Watch Viral Video

In a distressing event, a scrap dealer in the Hari Nagar area of West Delhi was assaulted using a Jiu-Jitsu chokehold and robbed of Rs 3,200 by a group of three men. The incident has raised concerns among people as Delhi is already infamous for chain-snatching and smartphone-snatching incidents.

A purported CCTV video of the incident, circulating on social media, exhibits the trio engaging in a conversation with the scrap vendor. Subsequently, one of the individuals employed a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu manoeuvre known as a rear naked choke, a technique that swiftly restricts oxygen and blood flow to the brain, typically rendering the opponent unconscious in mere seconds.

As the scrap dealer lost consciousness, another accomplice took money from his hand after which the group hastily fled the scene. The footage also captured the scrap dealer regaining consciousness, as confirmed by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vichitra Veer stated that they have officially taken the statement of the scrap dealer, identified as Sanjay (32), who reported a robbery of Rs 3,200. "The incident took place on October 16 near Gurudwara, Fateh Nagar," added the DCP (West).

Law enforcement has successfully identified the three culprits and is actively pursuing their apprehension. An FIR has been filed under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Earlier, a video on social media had gone viral in which robbers were seen fleeing after snatching a poor man's phone. The man was so shocked that he even could not react to the incident and stood still in disbelief.