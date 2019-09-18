close

Goa

Now, Goa gets music video dedicated to potholed roads

The video highlights the poor plight of roads, especially in and around Panaji, and sarcastically presents them as new vistas for tourism in the coastal state. This comes after a video went viral that showed a man dressed as an astronaut 'Moonwalking' on potholes in Bengaluru.

Panaji: The pothole menace, which has dominated Goa's political and social discourse throughout the monsoon this year, now has a music video dedicated to them.

The video, launched on social media late on Tuesday, went viral the very next day. And this comes barely a week after Public Works Department Minister Deepak Pauskar started a dedicated helpline to complain about the potholed roads. Pauskar has put the blame for bad roads on the unprecedented rains this year.

Called the #Rosto (a road in Konkani) song, crooned by choreographer Cecille Lee Rodrigues, is a take-off on an iconic Konkani all-time classic number 'Bebdo' sung by Lorna.

"Potholes have been a major concern in Goa. Of course, many of us speak about it almost daily, but I thought it would be interesting to write a funny, sarcastic song on this issue, which I did," Rodrigues has said.

The video highlights the poor plight of roads, especially in and around Panaji, and sarcastically presents them as new vistas for tourism in the coastal state.

This comes after a video went viral that showed a man dressed as an astronaut 'Moonwalking' on potholes in Bengaluru.

