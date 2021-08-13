‘On top of the world’ literally! Woman stands on tip of Burj Khalifa in Emirates ad, check out BTS

New Delhi: In this cut-throat competitive world, every business, company or brand wants to stand out in order to make a mark. Every business is trying hard to survive and climb the stairs to success, but what makes a brand stand out is one extra step that its competitors didn’t think of.

The largest airline and the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates, Emirates has taken that one extra step with its new advertisement and has left every individual awestruck.

The 30-seconds-long video features a woman standing on top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Yeah! She is standing literally on the top of the world.

The woman in the advertisement is being identified as a professional skydiving instructor, Nicole Smith-Ludvik, who features as an Emirates cabin crew member in the video.

Watch the video here:

ALSO READ: 2-year-old 'pitch invader' gets tackled by his mom, viral video leaves netizens ROFLing

As the ad starts, Nicole can be seen holding up message boards which read, “Moving the UAE to the UK Amber list has made us feel on top of the world. Fly Emirates. Fly better.” it's a close up shot like any and one cannot make out what's about to happen. As the camera pans out, it moves to an aerial view of Burj Khalifa, on the tip of which Nicole’s standing.

Wondering how they make it happen? Well it wasn’t animation.

Watch behind the scenes video here: