One-man army: Kerela man digs a well all by himself, leaves netizens astonished

Thiruvananthapuram: It is said that where there is a will there is a way and one young man has proved it absolutely correct. This young man from Kerela decided to dig up a well and discovered an incredible way to do that all on his own.

In a video shared on Twitter, a man can be seen digging up a well in search of water. Digging a well cannot be a one-person job, but this man proved everyone wrong. He eliminated the work of the other person who is required to pull up the mud and throw it aside, by creating a unique pulling systemto throw that soil out. Didn't get it? Well watch this amazing video to find out the method:

A young man single handedly digs a well , including lifting the soil and dumping it on the side somewhere in Kerala . Ingenuity at it's best. Video : From friends. #groundwater pic.twitter.com/TU8EiTR6ag — zenrainman (@zenrainman) June 15, 2021

The video was shared on Twitter with a caption that read: "A young man single-handedly digs a well, including lifting the soil and dumping it on the side somewhere in Kerala. Ingenuity at its best."

The video went viral on Twitter and bagged more than 11k likes along with the comments expressing the users' surprise and appreciation for the young man.

