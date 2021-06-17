हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Australia

Australian town covered in massive spider webs, freaky video goes viral - Watch

In a horrific scene witnessed in Australia, a part of town in Victoria state has been found covered in thick spider cobweb after heavy rains and flooding hit the region.

Australian town covered in massive spider webs, freaky video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: In a horrific scene witnessed in Australia, a part of town from Victoria has been found covered in thick cobwebs. The region had received heavy rains and flooding last week forcing thousands of residents to evacuate.

In a video that has been widely shared on the social media, an entire area is seen covered in massive spider webs. These veil-like cover is created by the spiders as part of a survival tactic known as ‘Ballooning’. In such events, spiders release silk strands to climb to higher ground.

WATCH VIDEO: 

Photos and videos of these spiderwebs from Australia's East Gippsland region were recently shared online. Since then, these images have attracted a lot of attention online and have gone viral on different social media platforms. Several other pictures and videos of these cobweb sheets have also been shared by other users.

However, this is not the first instance when the cobwebs have taken over the region after heavy rainfall. A similar incents had occurred after the rains in Gippsland in 2013.

