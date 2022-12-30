Optical Illusion Test: Spot the frog in lush forest in 20 seconds - your time starts now!
Optical Illusion with answers: Jog your brain and try to spot the frog camouflaged in the pictures. Hurry, your time's running out!
- Solving Optical illusions can be fun and addictive
- They sharpen your memory and power of concentration
- A stipulated time period given to solve these puzzles makes them even more challenging
Optical illusions have always been a favourite among netizens and in recent times, they have been gaining in popularity further. The images and visuals are so presented that they create an illusion. It's like a puzzle and most people get addicted to them and can't give up till they have solved the "puzzle". Often, these puzzles are made further challenging as readers are given a stipulated time period to come up with the answer.
You have 20 seconds to solve this!
In this lush green forest with a water body, you will have to find a frog. And to discover the frog, we are giving you a generous 20 seconds. Now put the timer on your mobile phone and get set to find the frog! Remember, in nature, animals camouflage to protect themselves. So look hard!
Can you spot the frog?
So you have tried and failed to spot the frog. Look at the left side of the frame. Just below the trees (above which the sun is taking a peek), camouflaged amidst the shrubs is the frog. Still can't figure it out? Well check out the picture below and the circle in red and you will have the answer.
Exercise your brain with optical illusions
Optical illusions are fun and addictive! If you failed to spot the frog in 20 seconds, don't be disheartened. Practice makes a (wo)man perfect. Keep checking out similar puzzles and sharpen your concentration. And if you are among those who managed to discover the frog within 20 seconds, be proud of yourself!
