Pakistan minister says ‘garlic is adrak’ and Twitter roasts him

Sometimes even an unintentional small mistake can make you trend on Twitter.

It’s not unusual to confuse between two names, but when it comes to things of daily usage, any mistake makes heads turn. And then if it happens with somebody sitting at a responsible post then it becomes even more difficult to not pay attention to the details. Something similar has happened with Fawad Chaudhry, Information and Broadcasting Minister of Pakistan, who couldn’t understand the difference between garlic and ginger.

Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat has shared a video clip on Twitter in which Chaudhry is speaking at a conference where he is talking about the prices of edibles like onion and garlic. But he couldn’t get the Urdu translation of garlic right and confused it with ‘adrak’. Though he started with ‘lehsan’ but eventually settled for ‘adrak’.

The internet was quick to jump to conclusions after the clip went viral.

Here are some of the reactions:

 

 

 

 

